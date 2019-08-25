Quantcast

JAB Holdings looks to raise up to $8 bln for more consumer deals -FT

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


Aug 26 Reuters - European conglomerate JAB Holdings plans to raise as much as $8 billion from investors to further its consumer sector acquisitions, including expansion of presence in pet care and veterinary clinics, the reported on Monday.

The company controlled by Germany's Reimann family has begun contacting investors including sovereign wealth funds, university endowments and family offices, the newspaper reported, citing sources informed on the plans.

JAB, the majority owner of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc , will use the cash raised for its JAB Consumer Fund that was founded in 2014, according to the paper.





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics
Referenced Symbols: KDP


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar