JAB Holdings looks to raise up to $8 bln for more consumer deals - FT

Aug 26 Reuters - European conglomerate JAB Holdings is planning to raise as much as $8 billion from investors to further its consumer sector acquisitions, including expansion in pet care and veterinary clinics, the reported on Monday.

The company controlled by Germany's Reimann family has begun contacting investors, including sovereign wealth funds, university endowments and family offices, the report said, citing sources informed on the plans.

JAB, the majority owner of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc , will use the cash raised for its JAB Consumer Fund that was founded in 2014, according to the report.