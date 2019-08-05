j2 Global Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for JCOM

In trading on Monday, shares of j2 Global Inc (Symbol: JCOM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $80.96, changing hands as low as $80.58 per share. j2 Global Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JCOM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, JCOM's low point in its 52 week range is $65.07 per share, with $92 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $80.97.
