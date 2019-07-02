J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019

J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.8 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased JPM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that JPM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $113.68, the dividend yield is 2.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JPM was $113.68, representing a -4.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $119.24 and a 24.77% increase over the 52 week low of $91.11.

JPM is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ) and Wells Fargo & Company ( WFC ). JPM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.26. Zacks Investment Research reports JPM's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 11.44%, compared to an industry average of 6.1%.

Interested in gaining exposure to JPM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have JPM as a top-10 holding:

Vanguard Financials ETF ( VFH )

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P Financials R ( RWW )

Invesco KBW Bank ETF ( KBWB )

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF ( IYG )

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial ( XLF ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYG with an increase of 8.28% over the last 100 days. VFH has the highest percent weighting of JPM at 9.51%.