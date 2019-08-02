IXUS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (Symbol: IXUS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $56.90, changing hands as low as $56.61 per share. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IXUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IXUS's low point in its 52 week range is $50.68 per share, with $61.27 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $56.54.
