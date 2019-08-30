IX Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Orix Corp (Symbol: IX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $73.44, changing hands as high as $74.09 per share. Orix Corp shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IX's low point in its 52 week range is $67 per share, with $84.5099 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $74.01.
