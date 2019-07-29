IX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Orix Corp (Symbol: IX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $74.56, changing hands as low as $74.31 per share. Orix Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IX's low point in its 52 week range is $67 per share, with $85.28 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $74.38.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »