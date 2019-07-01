IX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Orix Corp (Symbol: IX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $75.05, changing hands as high as $75.58 per share. Orix Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IX's low point in its 52 week range is $67 per share, with $85.83 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $75.29.
