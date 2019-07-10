Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, where 14,500,000 units were destroyed, or a 10.7% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IWS, in morning trading today Sempra Energy is up about 0.3%, and Williams Companies is up by about 0.8%.
And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF, which lost 650,000 of its units, representing a 34.2% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of PFI, in morning trading today Marketaxess Holdings is up about 1.8%, and Erie Indemnity is higher by about 0.1%.
VIDEO: IWS, PFI: Big ETF Outflows