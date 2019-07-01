Quantcast

IWR, JDST: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, which added 20,400,000 units, or a 5.8% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IWR, in morning trading today Servicenow is up about 1.9%, and Analog Devices is up by about 2.2%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3X Shares, which added 1,150,000 units, for a 37.2% increase in outstanding units.

