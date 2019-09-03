IWO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (Symbol: IWO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $192.58, changing hands as low as $191.73 per share. iShares Russell 2000 Growth shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IWO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IWO's low point in its 52 week range is $156.03 per share, with $220.35 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $192.01.
