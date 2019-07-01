IWN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (Symbol: IWN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $121.12, changing hands as high as $122.61 per share. iShares Russell 2000 Value shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IWN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IWN's low point in its 52 week range is $101.57 per share, with $137.85 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $121.28.
