Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares Russell 2000 ETF ( IWM ), which added 8,950,000 units, or a 3.3% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IWM, in morning trading today Novocure ( NVCR ) is up about 0.8%, and Haemonetics ( HAE ) is up by about 2.5%.
And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares ( TPOR
), which added 50,000 units, for a 33.3% increase in outstanding units.
VIDEO: IWM, TPOR: Big ETF Inflows