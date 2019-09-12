Quantcast

IWM, TPOR: Big ETF Inflows

By BNK Invest,

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares Russell 2000 ETF ( IWM ), which added 8,950,000 units, or a 3.3% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IWM, in morning trading today Novocure ( NVCR ) is up about 0.8%, and Haemonetics ( HAE ) is up by about 2.5%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares ( TPOR ), which added 50,000 units, for a 33.3% increase in outstanding units.

