Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, where 22,150,000 units were destroyed, or a 3.6% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IVV, in morning trading today Microsoft is down about 0.5%, and Apple is relatively unchanged.
And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the SPDR S&P Retail ETF, which lost 2,400,000 of its units, representing a 31.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of XRT, in morning trading today Rite Aid is up about 3%, and L Brands is lower by about 2.9%.
VIDEO: IVV, XRT: Big ETF Outflows