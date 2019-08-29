Quantcast

Ivory Coast signs agreement with Toyota to build assembly plant

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 29 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast's government signed an agreement on Thursday with Toyota to build a vehicle assembly plant in the West African nation, the office of Ivorian Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly said in a statement.

The agreement was signed at a Japan-Africa development conference in Yokohama, Japan, by Gon Coulibaly and Ichiro Kashitani, CEO of Toyota Tsusho , a unit of the automotive and industrial group.

