Ivory Coast president appoints new finance and agriculture ministers

ABIDJAN, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara named a new government on Wednesday in which Adama Coulibaly will assume the role of finance minister, the government said in a statement.

Kobenan Kouassi Adjoumani was appointed to the other key position of agriculture minister in the world's biggest cocoa-producing nation.

Analysts say Ouattara's government reshuffle might be a move to get ready for the 2020 presidential election.

Ouattara's camp has said he may reconsider a decision not to run in the 2020 presidential poll if long-time rivals Gbagbo and Bedie were to stand.

At stake in next year's vote is the stability of francophone West Africa's largest economy, which is still recovering from a short civil war that led to Ouattara's 2010 victory over incumbent Gbagbo.