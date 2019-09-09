Ivory coast cocoa arrivals up 9% to 2.127 mln T by July 28 - exporters

Reuters





ABIDJAN, July 29 (Reuters) -

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 2.127 million tonnes for the Oct. 1, 2018-July 28 period, exporters estimated on Monday, up about 9% from 1.942 million tonnes during the same period last season.

* About 10,000 tonnes of beans were delivered to Abidjan and 6,000 tonnes to San Pedro from July 22-28 for a total of 16,000 tonnes, up from 14,000 tonnes during the same week last season.

* Cocoa bean arrivals at the ports of Abidjan and San Pedro reached 525,000 tonnes between the start of the mid-crop on April 1 and July 28, up from 462,000 tonnes during the same period last season.

* Mid-crop arrivals reached a record of 500,000 tonnes last season and are expected to be around 600,000 tonnes this season, according to pod counters and exporters.