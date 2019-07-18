IVD Market Sustains Momentum: 3 Stocks in Focus

In the face of growing incidence of acute and chronic diseases globally, In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) has made a considerable impact on the quality of health outcomes, patient treatment, care and downstream resource requirements. IVD has been a game changer when it comes to early detection of a patient's health condition and the risk associated with the same, thereby resulting in creation of new opportunities for early intervention and prevention.





Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. BIO is another company involved in the creation and development of products in this space. One of such products, the QXDx BCR-ABL %IS Kit, is a digital PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test that monitors the p210 BCR-ABL major translocation in the peripheral blood of patients with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML). The stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Becton, Dickinson and Company BDX is a prominent player in this space constantly innovating and developing products. One of its products that deserve a mention is the BD Max system. Further, in 2017, the FDA granted 510(k) clearance to BD's IVD device, FACSLyric flow cytometer system to use with BD Multitest assays to immunologically assess patients with or suspected of having an immune deficiency. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #3.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.

Click here for the 6 trades >>