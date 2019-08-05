IUSV Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for IUSV

In trading on Monday, shares of the IUSV ETF (Symbol: IUSV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $54.42, changing hands as low as $54.29 per share. IUSV shares are currently trading down about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IUSV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IUSV's low point in its 52 week range is $45.08 per share, with $58.275 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $54.81.
