Itron (ITRI) Beats on Q2 Earnings & Revenues, Raises Outlook

Itron, Inc. ITRI delivered second-quarter 2019 non-GAAP earnings of 87 cents per share beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 39 cents. The figure improved significantly by 70.6% from the year-ago quarter and 24.3% sequentially.





Revenues came in $635.04 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $602 million. Further, the figure advanced 8.4% year over year and 3.3% from the previous quarter.The top line was driven by robust performance of the company's networked solution and outcomes segments. Further, solid customer demand acted as a tailwind.Product and services revenues accounted for 89.1% and 10.9% of total revenues, respectively. While product revenues improved 9.7% from the year-ago quarter, services revenues declined 1.4%.The company's bookings were $702 million and backlog came in at $3.1 billion during the reported quarter.Following the better-than-expected first-quarter results, shares of the company have risen 4.38% in the after-hours trade. Additionally, Itron has provided stronger than previous outlook for 2019 which is instilling confidence in the stock.Notably, Itron has gained 22.5% on a year-to-date basis, outperforming the industry 's rally of 10.4%.





Segment in Detail



Device Solutions: The company generated $217.7 million revenues (34.3% of total revenues) from this segment, down 7.8% from the year-ago quarter. This was primarily owing to decline in smart spec volumes in the EMEA region during the reported quarter. Moreover, foreign exchange headwinds impacted the segment's top line. Further, operating margin of this segment contracted 160 bps year over year.



Networked Solutions: Revenues from this segment came in $355.9 million (56% of total revenues), increased 20.2% year over year. This was primarily driven by stronger-than-expected demand in North America. Further, growing customer deployments contributed to the results. However, operating margin contracted 20 bps year over year during the reported quarter.



Outcomes: This segment generated $61.4 million revenues (9.7% of total revenues), up 15% on a year-over-year basis. The company witnessed persistent growth in North America deployments, which in turn drove the segment's top line. Moreover, early deployment of onetime software licenses in the second quarter remained a major positive. Furthermore, operating margin came in 23.4% against 7.9% in the year-ago quarter.



Operating Details



For the second quarter, Itron's gross margin was 30.1%, which remained flat on a year-over-year basis. This can be attributed to high component costs, which offset the positive impact of favorable product mix.



Non-GAAP operating expenses were $128.04 million, down 3.4% year over year. This decrease resulted from strong restructuring initiatives.



Further, non-GAAP operating margin came in 9.9%, expanding 240 bps from the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

As of Jun 30, 2019, cash and cash equivalents totaled $135.7 million, up from $110.8 million as of Mar 31, 2019. Accounts receivables were $466.4 million, declining from $473.1 million in the previous quarter.



Itron generated $53.1 million cash from operations compared with $24.9 million generated in the previous quarter.



Moreover, the company generated free cash flow of $38.04 million, up from $13.5 million in prior quarter.



2019 Guidance



For 2019, management has revised the non-GAAP earnings guidance upward from $2.35-$2.75 to $2.80-$3.00 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.64.



Further, the company expects revenues within a range of $2.45-$2.50 billion which is higher than the previously guided range of $2.35-$2.45 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is projected at $2.44 billion.



