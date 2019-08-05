Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF ( ITB ), where 2,950,000 units were destroyed, or a 9.4% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of ITB, in morning trading today D.R. Horton ( DHI ) is down about 1.6%, and Lennar Corporation ( LEN ) is lower by about 1.6%.
And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shares ( CHAD
), which lost 1,000,000 of its units, representing a 33.9% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.
VIDEO: ITB, CHAD: Big ETF Outflows