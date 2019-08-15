Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019

Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA ( ITUB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ITUB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.69, the dividend yield is 29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ITUB was $8.69, representing a -19.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.80 and a 32.33% increase over the 52 week low of $6.57.

ITUB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). Zacks Investment Research reports ITUB's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 12.94%, compared to an industry average of 2.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ITUB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ITUB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ITUB as a top-10 holding:

Invesco BRIC ETF ( EEB )

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund ( ADRE )

iShares Latin America 40 ETF ( ILF )

SPDR Index Shares Fund SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF ( SPEM )

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF ( SCHE ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EEB with an decrease of -6.14% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ITUB at 5%.