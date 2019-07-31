Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 01, 2019

Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA ( ITUB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 01, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.004 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ITUB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that ITUB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.36, the dividend yield is .51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ITUB was $9.36, representing a -13.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.80 and a 42.54% increase over the 52 week low of $6.57.

ITUB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). Zacks Investment Research reports ITUB's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 12.94%, compared to an industry average of 2.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ITUB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ITUB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ITUB as a top-10 holding:

Invesco BRIC ETF ( EEB )

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund ( ADRE )

iShares Latin America 40 ETF ( ILF )

SPDR Index Shares Fund SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF ( SPEM )

ProShares Trust ( EMDV ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EEB with an increase of 3.42% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ITUB at 5.04%.