Quantcast

Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 01, 2019

By

Shutterstock photo

Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA ( ITUB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 01, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.004 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ITUB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that ITUB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.36, the dividend yield is .51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ITUB was $9.36, representing a -13.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.80 and a 42.54% increase over the 52 week low of $6.57.

ITUB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). Zacks Investment Research reports ITUB's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 12.94%, compared to an industry average of 2.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ITUB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ITUB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have ITUB as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco BRIC ETF ( EEB )
  • Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund ( ADRE )
  • iShares Latin America 40 ETF ( ILF )
  • SPDR Index Shares Fund SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF ( SPEM )
  • ProShares Trust ( EMDV ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EEB with an increase of 3.42% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ITUB at 5.04%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: News Headlines


More from NASDAQ.com News

Subscribe





NASDAQ.com News
Contributor:

NASDAQ.com News

Market News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar