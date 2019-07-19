Italy's watchdog says single network controlled by TIM would be "backward step"

Reuters





ROME, July 19 (Reuters) - A single network entity controlled by former Italian monopolist phone group Telecom Italia (TIM) would be a "backward step", Italy's communication watchdog chief Angelo Cardani said on Friday.

Last month TIM signed a non-disclosure agreement with state lender CDP and utility Enel to kick off talks on ways of integrating its fiber optic network with that of smaller rival Open Fiber, including a possible merger.

TIM's Chief Executive Luigi Gubitosi said earlier this year merging Open Fiber with TIM's networks would be positive for both companies, adding TIM would maintain some kind of control of the new network entity.