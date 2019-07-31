Quantcast

Italy's UniCredit says carrying out own probe in relation to Capital One data breach

Reuters


MILAN, July 31 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest bank by assets UniCredit said on Wednesday it was carrying out its own investigation in relation to a major data breach at capital one Financial Corp .

"On July 30, UniCredit became aware that its name has been mentioned in relation to the Capital One issue.

"UniCredit has contacted the relevant authorities and is actively investigating the matter," UniCredit said in a statement.

Capital One said this week that 106 million people who had applied for credit cards in the United States and Canada had their personal data exposed in the incident.





