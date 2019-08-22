Italy's stocks rise, bond yields fall on report President urges progress on new government

Shutterstock photo





LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Italian stocks rose andgovernment bond yields extended their declines in early tradingon Thursday after Reuters reported President Sergio Mattarellawants clear signs of a possible deal to form a new government bythe end of the day.

At 0730 GMT, the blue chip .FTMIB index was up 0.3%,reversing opening losses, while 10-year government bond yieldsfell 5 basis points to a new almost three year low of 1.286%.

Short-dated bond yields fell up to seven basis points andItaly's 10-year spread over top rated Germany fell to 195 bps,its lowest since July 29DE10IT10=RR .

