Italy's political turmoil push European shares lower

Aug 9 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Friday, leadingthem to post a second straight week of losses, as worries aboutthe stability of Italy's government rattled investors andconcerns about Sino-U.S. trade tensions lingered.

Milan's FTMIB index .FTMIB tumbled 1.6% with Italian banks .FTIT8300 hardest hit after the leader of the ruling Leagueparty, Matteo Salvini, pulled his support for the country'sgoverning coalition on Thursday.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX fell 0.2% afterrecording its best day in almost two months on Thursday,following upbeat trade data from China and a steadying of itscurrency.

Also weighing on risk appetite was a Bloomberg report, whichsaid that Washington is delaying a decision about licenses forU.S. firms to restart trade with Huawei TechnologiesHWT.UL ,making investors nervous about a ramp-up of bickering in theongoing trade dispute.

Helping to limit losses on the benchmark was the healthcaresector .SXDP , boosted by Novo NordiskNOVOb.CO , which beatquarterly operating profit forecasts and raised its 2019 salesoutlook.