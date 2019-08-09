Quantcast

Italy's political turmoil push European shares lower

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikonnews window)

Aug 9 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Friday, leadingthem to post a second straight week of losses, as worries aboutthe stability of Italy's government rattled investors andconcerns about Sino-U.S. trade tensions lingered.

Milan's FTMIB index .FTMIB tumbled 1.6% with Italian banks .FTIT8300 hardest hit after the leader of the ruling Leagueparty, Matteo Salvini, pulled his support for the country'sgoverning coalition on Thursday.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX fell 0.2% afterrecording its best day in almost two months on Thursday,following upbeat trade data from China and a steadying of itscurrency.

Also weighing on risk appetite was a Bloomberg report, whichsaid that Washington is delaying a decision about licenses forU.S. firms to restart trade with Huawei TechnologiesHWT.UL ,making investors nervous about a ramp-up of bickering in theongoing trade dispute.

Helping to limit losses on the benchmark was the healthcaresector .SXDP , boosted by Novo NordiskNOVOb.CO , which beatquarterly operating profit forecasts and raised its 2019 salesoutlook. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2550YP (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by BernardOrr) ((Agamoni.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com; +918067491130; ReutersMessaging: Agamoni.Ghosh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Economy , US Markets , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar