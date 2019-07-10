Italy's Generali, CDP urge China to further open up financial sector

Reuters





MILAN, July 10 (Reuters) - Two of Italy's largest financial institutions, insurer Assicurazioni Generali and sovereign wealth fund CDP, called on Wednesday for China to further open up its markets for financial services to Italian firms and other foreigners.

Generali's international business chief, Jaime Anchustegui, told an Italy-China financial forum in Milan that he hoped foreign firms would be able to take controlling stakes in life insurance businesses in China.

"We hope that foreign investors will have the possibility to take control ... in the life market," Anchustegui said.