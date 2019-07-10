Quantcast

Italy's economy minister says state lender CDP to sell "Panda bond" soon

By Reuters

MILAN, July 10 (Reuters) - Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) will launch its first Panda bond in the next few days, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria told an Italy-China financial forum on Wednesday.

CDP Chief Executive Frabrizio Palermo told the same forum earlier on Wednesday that CDP had received expressions of interest for about 100 million euros of some 650 million euros of planned Panda bond issue.

Asked about the size of the first issue, Tria said it would total 150 million euros.

CDP had signed a partnership deal in March with Bank of China which included the issuance of bonds denominated in Chinese renminbi and sold in China from non-Chinese issuers --known as Panda bonds.





