Italy's budget is chance to reset EU relations

By Lisa Jucca

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

MILAN, Sept 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Italy's incoming government faces a familiar headache: squaring its 2020 budget. The country's European Union partners fear its huge debt, already approaching 133% of GDP, will keep rising. But tightening spending while the economy weakens risks fuelling anti-EU feeling.

The new coalition starts with a fiscal hole to fill. It has vowed not to increase Italy's value added tax next year to avoid depressing domestic consumption. The hike was supposed to raise 23 billion euros, or 1.3 % of Italy's GDP. With a deficit target officially set at 2.1% of GDP next year, the new government would breach the EU's deficit cap of 3% of GDP unless it finds savings elsewhere.

Conte has some headroom, though. Falling interest rates and lower than projected expenses carried over from 2019 bring the projected deficit below 3%. Moreover, if Italy falls into a recession, as Barclays predicts for 2020, the government could argue it shouldn't have to implement the permanent savings that the European Commission demands of high-debt EU members.

The commission has an incentive to be understanding. Insisting on big fiscal savings while the economy slows is counterproductive. A new round of austerity would also give Salvini a stick to beat his former ally Conte and the new commission led by President-elect Ursula von der Leyen. If the new government falls, fresh elections would probably propel Salvini into power.

Rome could show good intent by offering to cut tax subsidies to pollutants like diesel or by shrinking a costly early-retirement scheme, making room for stimulus in the form of public investment. A less combative approach should also help lower Italy's borrowing costs even further.

The new government has a chance to reset relations with the EU. Rome and Brussels would both gain from tackling the challenge constructively.

- Members of Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement voted overwhelmingly in favour of a proposed coalition with the centre-left Democratic Party on Sept. 3, paving the way for a new executive led by Premier Giuseppe Conte to take office in the coming days. Conte is due to meet President Sergio Mattarella with a list of cabinet ministers on Sept. 4. Once Mattarella has agreed to Conte's cabinet, the prime minister will face confidence votes in both houses of parliament, which he is likely to win.

- Italy must present its draft budget for 2020 to the European Commission by mid-October.

- The two new coalition partners have vowed not to raise value added tax next year. Under a so-called safeguard clause negotiated with the European Commission, Italy has pledged to hike VAT by 23 billion euros, or 1.3% of next year's GDP according to European Commission estimates, if it fails to find other means to meet its 2020 deficit target.

- Italy, the euro zone's third-largest economy, has an official deficit goal of 2.1% of GDP for next year. However, the Italian Treasury currently expects a 2020 deficit of 1.6%, including the VAT hike, Reuters reported on Sept. 2 citing sources close to the matter.

- Italy's economy is expected to grow by a modest 0.1% in 2019, according to the European Commission, the lowest growth rate in the European Union, while the country's public debt is expected to surpass 133% of GDP this year.

- The gap between Italian 10-year government bonds and equivalent German bonds shrunk to 151 basis points at 0630 GMT on Sept. 4, the narrowest since May 2018.