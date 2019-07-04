Quantcast

Italy's Bper says state should help in any Carige rescue

By Reuters

MODENA, Italy, July 4 (Reuters) - Italian lender Bper Banca would only consider joining a rescue of regional bank Carige if there were no capital impact on those who come to its aid, Bper Chief Executive Alessandro Vandelli said on Thursday.

He told reporters at a shareholders meeting in Modena that any rescue should be carried out in the same way as the sale of two regional Veneto banks in 2017, when the state compensated the buyer, Intesa Sanpaolo , for the impact on Intesa's capital and restructuring costs.

"We need to understand if today the same conditions exist for carrying out an operation of this type," Vandelli said.





