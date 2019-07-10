Italy's Atlantia mulls buying stake in carrier Alitalia

Shutterstock photo





ROME, July 10 (Reuters) - Italian infrastructure group Atlantia is considering buying a 35-40% stake in troubled carrier Alitalia for an investment of around 300 million euros ($336 million), the Il Sole 24 Ore daily reported on Wednesday.

The group controlled by the Benetton family will discuss the issue at a board meeting on Thursday, the newspaper added, citing sources close to the company.

A spokesman for Atlantia declined to comment on the report.

Last month, the government postponed for the fourth time a deadline for Ferrovie to present a binding rescue bid for Alitalia, extending it to July 15.

So far Ferrovie has secured the commitment of Delta Air Lines for a 10-15% stake but it is struggling to find another partner.

Italian daily Il Messaggero said on Wednesday that the U.S. airline will pull out from the Alitalia rescue if Atlantia failed to get onboard. Delta declined to comment.

Atlantia's involvement may help to soften the government's attitude towards the group, which operates the A10 motorway where a concrete bridge collapsed last summer killing 43 people.

The ruling 5-Star Movement has publicly blamed Atlantia for the disaster, threatening to revoke the group's motorway concession, which accounts for a third of its core profit.

Atlantia has always denied any wrongdoing.

However, two 5-Star sources told Reuters last week that the party was prepared to settle the matter provided Atlantia accepted a number of conditions, including cuts to road tolls - a move that would cheer Italians, and possibly boost 5-Star's declining consensus.

Five-Star leader Luigi Di Maio on Sunday said a solution over the concession revocation could be found if Italians got back "all that's being taken away from them in recent years due to increases in toll roads".

Shares in Atlantia were up 1.2% in mid-morning trade outperforming a 0.8% rise in Italy's blue-chip index .

($1 = 0.8923 euros)