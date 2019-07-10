Quantcast

Italy's Atlantia considers stake buy in carrier Alitalia

By Reuters

ROME, July 10 (Reuters) - Italy's infrastructure group Atlantia is considering to buy a 35-40% stake in troubled carrier Alitalia for an investment of around 300 million euros ($336.21 million), newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Wednesday.

The group controlled by the Benetton family would discuss the issue at the board meeting scheduled on Thursday, added the newspaper citing sources close to the company.

Reuters was unable to immediately verify the report.

Last month, the government postponed for the fourth time a deadline for Ferrovie to present a binding rescue bid for Alitalia, extending it to July 15.

