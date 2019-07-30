Quantcast

Italy's 10-year bond yields hit near three-year low at auction

MILAN, July 30 (Reuters) - Italy paid the cheapest 10-year yields in 34 months at auction on Tuesday and sold the top planned amount in bonds to investors hunting for returns on the backdrop of the European Central Bank's ultra-expansionary monetary policy.

A 10-year note maturing in August 2029 was sold at a gross 1.56% yield, sharply down from 2.09% at last month's sale and the lowest level since September 2016.

A five-year BTP bond maturing in July 2024 was sold at a gross 0.80% yield compared with 1.34% at the previous auction at at the end June and the lowest level since April last year.

The Treasury raised the top planned amount of 7.25 billion euros ($8.08 billion) at auction.

