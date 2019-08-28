Italy's 10-year bond yield slides to record low as country edges closer to new govt

Reuters





LONDON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Italy's 10-year bond yield fell to a record low on Wednesday as the country's borrowing costs tumbled on growing hopes that a new government will soon be formed, and new elections averted.

It fell to as low as 1.025% , down 11 basis points on the day, pushing the gap over Germany's 10-year bond yield to 173 bps , its tightest since May 2018.

Tense talks aimed at forming a new Italian government inched forward on Wednesday as two major political parties, struggling to bury years of hostility and avoid snap elections, agreed to re-install Giuseppe Conte as prime minister.