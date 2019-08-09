Italy yields set for biggest weekly rise in 2019 as government on brink of collapse

Reuters





By Virginia Furness and Saikat Chatterjee

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - A selloff in Italian government bonds accelerated on Friday with yields on track for their biggest weekly rise this year as the government stood on the brink of collapse after League leader Matteo Salvini said his coalition with the 5-Star Movement was untenable and called for early elections.

After months of tension, Salvini said on Thursday there was no way to patch up the parties' differences. He told Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte the alliance had collapsed and "we should quickly give the choice back to the voters".

"Italy is the main story at the moment and I don't see any respite for bonds as the market will be grappling with the election related uncertainty," said Peter McCallum, a rates strategist at Mizuho in London.

'HUGE UNCERTAINTY'

Italy, which has Europe's second-largest sovereign debt burden after Greece, has angered the European Union with an expansionary 2019 budget and Salvini wants to make major tax cuts next year, setting up the prospect of another clash with Brussels.

Italy is due to present its 2020 budget to the EU by mid-October. The political uncertainty may delay this process and commentators suggest that President Sergio Mattarella - the only person who can dissolve parliament - will want to secure the budget process before going to the polls.

"It is uncertain whether he can find enough support in parliament for a technocratic government that would have to make difficult fiscal choices, however," ING rates strategists wrote in a note.

"There's huge uncertainty over the timing of the break-up of the government," said Daniel Lenz, rates strategist at DZ Bank. "If we have snap elections in October, that is really bad timing because the government has to deliver the 2020 budget plan to Brussels."

Moves in the Italian bond market were also exacerbated by the summer lull, with many dealing rooms thinly staffed.

Outside of Italian debt, government bonds in Europe enjoyed a quiet close to an eventful week for global markets as concerns of a flare-up in the trade war between Washington and Beijing prompted investors to dump risky assets.