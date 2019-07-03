Italy will not compensate Atlantia to end concession early

Reuters





MILAN, July 3 (Reuters) - The Italian government would not compensate infrastructure group Atlantia for an early termination of its motorway concession, Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli told Radio 1 on Wednesday.

Atlantia, which is controlled by the Benetton family, is under siege from leaders of the anti-establishment 5-Star party who blame the company for a bridge collapse that killed 43 people last year and accuse it of neglecting maintenance.

Toninelli said his 5-Star Movement party would propose revoking in full Atlantia's concession at a cabinet meeting after discussions on the issue take place in the next few days.