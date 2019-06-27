Italy sells bonds at lowest yields in 14 months

Reuters





MILAN, June 27 (Reuters) - Italy paid the cheapest 5- and 10-year yields in more than a year to sell bonds on Thursday, helped by the ultra-dovish stance of the European Central Bank that has spurred a hunt for yields making Italian bonds more attractive.

The Treasury managed to raise the top planned amount of 6 billion euros ($6.8 billion) over three bonds. Analysts said the relatively small size of the sale for a second straight month helped the market to absorb the offer, despite the lack of redemption flows in June and July.

A five-year bond due in July 2024 was sold at a gross 1.34% yield, the lowest since April last year, compared with 1.81% at the previous auction of the same line last month.

The Treasury also sold a floating-rate CCTeu certificate due in January 2025 at a gross 1.60% yield, compared with 1.95% last month.

($1 = 0.8795 euros)