UPDATE 2-Italy leads bounce in European shares, Fiat-Renault talks in focus



* Italy's FTSE MIB rebounds after sharp losses

* Eyes on Fed minutes, Jackson Hole meeting for rate outlook

* Automakers rally on Fiat-Renault deal hopes (Adds details, changes comments; updates to close)

Aug 21 (Reuters) - European stock markets ended at atwo-week high on Wednesday, led by a rebound in Italian sharesand as investors bet more concrete signals of stimulus fromcentral bankers may help allay global slowdown fears.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX ended 1.2% higherwith Milan's blue-chip index .FTMIB rising 1.8%, bouncing backfrom a political crisis-driven sell-off.

The resignation of Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte onTuesday, had made investors nervous about Rome's continuing lackof political stability, but also signaled that a new coalitionarrangement may be in works. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25G4FX

Italy's main opposition party, Democratic Party (PD), saidon Wednesday it was ready to hold talks with theanti-establishment 5-Star Movement over forming a governmentfollowing the collapse of the previous, populist coalition. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25H4BT

"The new majority would be considered a relatively morepositive outcome for market sentiment compared to snapelections," said ING analysts in a note.

On the corporate front, auto stocks .SXAP got a boost fromreported merger talks between Fiat Chrysler .FCHA.MI andRenault RENA.PA .

Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore reported that talks betweenthe French and Italian-American car makers may be back on thetable, after a proposed multi-billion dollar merger, that wasset to create the world's third-largest auto company, collapsedin June.

The European auto sector has been hit by a global autoslowdown with car sales plunging as the sector battles with thetransition to electric and other alternative-fuel vehicles.

"This is a great example of two companies getting together,saying that the environment is changing and we have to adaptIt's a continuation of a consolidation in the sector to survivein a changing environment," said CMC Markets analyst DavidMadden.

Among individual stocks, Pandora A/SPNDORA.CO sharesrallied for a second straight session, up 16%, with Wednesday'smove attributed by traders to a reported purchase of 24,400shares by Chief Financial Officer Anders Boyer.

Interest-rate sensitive banks .SX7P made the smallestgains with lender-heavy Madrid stocks .IBEX lagging regionalpeers.

All eyes will be on the U.S. Federal Reserve's Jackson HoleSymposium starting Thursday, where investors hope centralbankers including Fed Chair Jerome Powell will tread a dovishtone.

Signs that governments and central banks are ready to stepin with additional measure to boost cooling global growth havehelped stock markets survive a volatile few weeks, but thepan-Europe STOXX 600 is still on course to end August lower. (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh, Shreyashi Sanyal and Amy CarenDaniel in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham and AlexandraHudson) ((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780))