Italy court accepts Astaldi request for creditor protection after Salini offer

MILAN, Aug 5 (Reuters) - An Italian court has accepted a request by Astaldi for creditor protection after construction company Salini Impregilo agreed to help rescue the troubled builder as part of a broader plan.

In a statement on Monday, Astaldi said the court had judged its request for admission to the so-called "composition with creditors procedure", based on a binding offer received from Salini, as positive.

The court authorised Astaldi to take out new super senior finance of up to 125 million euros ($140 million) and facilities for up to 384 million euros.

