Italian stocks propel European markets to one-month highs

Shutterstock photo





Sept 4 (Reuters) - Italian stocks led a rebound in Europeanshares on Wednesday, as political tensions eased after Romemoved closer to forming a new government, while hopes ofavoiding a no-deal Brexit improved overall investor sentiment.

British lawmakers defeated Boris Johnson in parliament onTuesday in a bid to prevent him from taking Britain out of theEU without a divorce agreement, prompting the prime minister toannounce that he would immediately push for a snap election. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25U0GW

Italy's FTSE MIB index .FTMIB rose 1.17% - touching a morethan one-month high, after 5-Star members overwhelmingly backeda proposed coalition with the Democratic Party, opening the wayfor a new government to take office. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25U1XJ

Asia-exposed UK banks HSBCHSBA.L and Prudential PRU.L were the biggest boosts to the benchmark STOXX 600, afterChinese media reported that Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam isexpected to announce later on Wednesday the formal withdrawal ofthe proposed extradition bill that has triggered major proteststhis summer.