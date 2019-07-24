Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri reports rise in first half core profit

Reuters





MILAN, July 24 (Reuters) - Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri reported on Wednesday a 17% rise in first-half core profit as the company delivered several cruise ships made by its main shipbuilding division.

Revenue rose 12% year-on-year to 2.84 billion euros ($3.2 billion) and the group said first-half results were in line with its guidance for the whole of 2019 and its 2018-2022 business plan.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased to 215 million euros for January-June, with the sales margin improving compared with the same period of last year.

Fincantieri signed off on a 50-50 joint-venture with France's military shipbuilder Naval Group in June with the goal of bidding for Franco-Italian warship projects and selling to the world market.

($1 = 0.8971 euros)