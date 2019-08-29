Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-Italian rally, trade hopes drive European shares to near four-week high



* Italy's president gives green light to new coalition govt

* China comments soothe worries about tit-for-tat trade spat

* Micro Focus sinks 32% after profit warning

By Agamoni Ghosh

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Hopes of a resolution to a trade disputebetween the United States and China pulled European stocks to anear one-month high on Thursday, while the prospect of a newcoalition government in Rome sent Italian shares rallying.

The pan-European benchmark index STOXX 600 .STOXX closed1% higher as new comments from Beijing signaling willingness tocontinue trade talks with Washington calmed investors fears overthe risk of a global recession.

China's commerce ministry said both sides were discussingthe next round of talks scheduled in September and hoped U.S.officials could cancel the planned additional tariffs to avoidan escalation. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N24D01L

Following that, U.S. President Donald Trump said in a FoxNews radio interview that trade talks were scheduled for next Thursday "at a different level," but did not provide additionaldetails. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N24C01V

"Both of those things, despite being comments that marketshave heard a thousand times before helped," said Spreadexanalyst Connor Campbell.

"Markets are so keen at this to hear positive news and justneed reassurance that things are not just going to suddenly gosouth regarding the relationship between China and the U.S."

Commodity-linked shares .SXPP rose nearly 2% to leadgains, while defensive plays like utilities .SX6P andhealthcare .SXDP made the smallest gains.

The technology index .SX8P moved over 1% higher despite asizeable drag from British IT group Micro FocusMCRO.L whichtanked 31% after warning on profit, citing lower spending byclients. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25P16B

French conglomerate BouyguesBOUY.PA jumped 7%, toppingthe STOXX 600 after reporting a better-than-expected first-halfcore operating profit. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nP6N1YH04A

The benchmark European index is on track to end August about3% lower as a deeper inversion in the U.S. Treasury yield curveearlier in the week exacerbated concerns about economic growthin the face of the U.S.-China trade war.

POLITICS IN FOCUS

Italian stocks .FTMIB rose nearly 2% to hit its highestlevel since Aug. 2 as President Sergio Mattarella gave a greenlight to two former political enemies, the 5-Star Movement andDemocratic Party (PD), to form a new coalition government headedby Giuseppe Conte as prime minister. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25P1H4

The move was perceived by markets to reign in stability atthe center and could improve Italy's fractious relations withthe European Union.

In Britain, however, fears of a disorderly Brexit weighed onBritain's mid-cap index .FTMC , which underperformed thebroader markets as Prime Minister Boris Johnson made his most audacious bid yet to take Britain out of the European Union onOct. 31 by moving to suspend parliament on Tuesday.

Johnson's move also increases the chance of him facing avote of no-confidence in his government, and possibly anelection. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25O21M (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh, Medha Singh and Amy Caren Danielin Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Arun Koyyur) ((Agamoni.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com; +918067491130))