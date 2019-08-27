Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-Italian rally thrusts European shares higher; FTSE 100 lags



* Italian stocks rally on hopes of avoiding snap elections

* Dublin jumps on smoother Brexit hopes, FTSE lags

* Beijing auto stimulus lifts auto stocks (Recasts, changes comment, updates to close)

Aug 27 (Reuters) - European shares rose comfortably onTuesday led by Italian stocks on hopes of an arrangement to forma new coalition government in Rome, while Beijing's pledge toboost car sales triggered gains in auto-makers exposed toChinese markets.

Milan's blue-chip index .FTMIB ended 1.5% higher, faroutperforming its regional peers as the 5-Star Movement and theopposition Democratic Party (PD) appeared on the verge of a dealto form a new government at the centre.

While differences persisted between the two traditionallyantagonistic parties over cabinet posts, there remained a highpossibility that Giuseppe Conte could return as Prime Minister.

"Italy has an edge over its peers today because there ishope that the coalition will be formed and hence the country canavoid a snap election," said Connor Campbell, financial analystat Spreadex in London.

If talks however, fail, the euro zone's third-largesteconomy could be staring at months of political uncertainty at atime when it is facing economic stagnation, a mounting fiscaldeficit and potential conflict with the European Union over itsbudget.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX ended 0.6% higher,reversing losses from the morning led by defensive utilities .SX6P and auto stocks .SXAP .

News that China'sState Council was considering relaxing andremoving restrictions on auto purchases came as a welcome movefor both car-makers as well as the broader markets that isreeling from the damaging effects of the protracted trade spat. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25N2E9

"That's (China stimulus) promising of course, but anyhoped-for benefit won't offset damage already done to Europe'sexport-underpinned economy by trade disputes and otherlong-standing pressures," said Ken Odeluga, markets analyst atCity Index.

The final estimate of Germany's GDP data for thesecond-quarter confirmed on Tuesday that Europe's largesteconomy contracted by 0.1% and that weak exports were the mainreason for the shrinkage. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25M3X3

Worries that the trade dispute may tip major economies intorecession has put European equities on pace to end August nearly4% lower, but hopes that central banks may step in to providestimulus has limit losses.

London's FTSE 100 .FTSE lagged its peers, down 0.1% as theBritish pound rose to a near one-month high after oppositionparties vowed to try and pass a law to prevent a no-deal Brexitat the end of October. .L

Dublin's ISEQ index .ISEQ , typically sensitive to Brexitnews, jumped on the developments, closing 1.5% higher.

In a rather quiet day for company news, Swedish leisureproducts supplier DometicDOMETIC.ST slid 7% to land at thebottom of the STOXX 600 on the latest downward trend in U.S.leisure vehicle shipments. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25N1YS