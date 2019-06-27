Italian Bracco Imaging boosts portfolio with $450 mln deal

Shutterstock photo





MILAN, June 27 (Reuters) - Italian healthcare group Bracco will enhance its imaging unit's portfolio by buying Blue Earth Diagnostics from London-listed rival Syncona for an equity value of $450 million, Bracco said in a statement on Thursday.

Under the terms of the deal, Bracco Imaging, a unit of privately held Bracco group, will also pay a further closing adjustment estimated at $25 million, the statement added.

Bracco Imaging Chief Executive Fulvio Renoldi Bracco said the deal enabled the firm to expand its range of nuclear oncology imaging solutions in the urology segment and other specialties.

Bracco was advised by J.P. Morgan who also acted as sole underwriter of the financing for its $450 million acquisition.

($1 = 0.8799 euros)

(Maria Pia Quaglia, editing by Mark Bendeich)