Quantcast

IT services company Presidio to go private in $2 bln deal

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


Aug 14 (Reuters) - IT services company Presidio Inc said on Wednesday it would be taken private by BC Partners in a $2 billion all-cash deal, as the European buyout fund looks to expand its footprint in the cybersecurity space.

Presidio stockholders will receive $16 in cash for each share they own, representing a premium of 21.3% to Presidio's closing price on Tuesday.

The deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019, includes a 40-day "go-shop" period, which allows Presidio's board and advisers to consider alternative offers, the company said.

BC Partners, which has assets worth 22 billion euros under management, said Presidio fits well with its investment priorities in IT systems and networks.

LionTree Advisors is acting as financial adviser to Presidio, while Citi, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and RBC Capital Markets are acting as financial advisers to BC Partners.





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: PSDO


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar