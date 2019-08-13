iStar Inc. (STAR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

iStar Inc. ( STAR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased STAR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.11% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $13.42, the dividend yield is 2.98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STAR was $13.42, representing a -2.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.75 and a 71.17% increase over the 52 week low of $7.84.

STAR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). STAR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.31. Zacks Investment Research reports STAR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 509.47%, compared to an industry average of -8.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STAR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to STAR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have STAR as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF ( XSLV )

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF ( CSML )

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF ( SMLV ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSLV with an increase of 2.52% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of STAR at 1.28%.