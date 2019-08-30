Issuers spot opportunity to take out high-cost debt

Reuters





LONDON, Aug 30 (IFR) - Three European companies took advantage of rock-bottom yields to cut the cost of their debt with liability management exercises on Wednesday.

National Grid, Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) and Molnlycke Holding were all marketing bonds, the proceeds from which will be used to buy back higher-coupon notes.

"Curves are very flat at the moment," said a banker away from the trades.

National Grid led the way with a dual-tranche euro hybrid transaction comprising 60-year non-call 5.25 and 63-year non-call eight tranches.

Leads opened books at the 2.125% area on the 60NC5.25 and 2.625% area on the 63NC8.

At those levels, the company was starting out with a senior/sub differential of 210bp, said a banker away from the deal.

"That looks reasonable versus other comps - or even quite generous," he said.

Most senior/sub differentials are around the 150bp range, said a second banker away from the deal.

Hybrids have historically played well with an investor base that is reaching for yield, and NatGrid's was no different.

Combined books passed €5.2bn, allowing leads to cut yields substantially, ending up with the €500m 60NC5.25 at 1.625% and the €750m 63NC8 at 2.125%.

Proceeds have been pegged to finance a tender for the company's €1.25bn 4.25% 2076 bonds, which have their first call date on June 18 2020.

The purchase yield is -0.25%, a level that piqued the interest of some bankers away from the deal. However, the bond was quoted at a mid-yield of -0.15%, according to Refinitiv Eikon data on the day.

"A negative yield repurchase price is very good for investors in a [liability management] deal," said a lead, pointing out that the purchase yield is equivalent to a cash price of 103.496.

"If investors waited another nine months until the call date, they would only get par back," he said.

For National Grid, it means that the outstanding hybrid will now become senior debt on their balance sheet, while they get equity credit on the two new hybrids.

Elsewhere in the market, TVO opened books on an expected €500m March 2026 bond at IPTs of the plus 185bp area. Books north of €1.1bn allowed the company to upsize to €550m, and to cut pricing by 20bp.

Proceeds from the deal will fund a tender offer for the Finnish nuclear power company's notes due March 2021.

Swedish medical device company Molnlycke (BBB-) was marketing a €500m no-grow 10-year bond. Starting levels were plus 160bp area with the final spread at 125bp off books of more than €2.5bn. Proceeds will also finance a tender offer.

This article appears in: Stocks , Politics