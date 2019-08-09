Issuers push US$5.7bn of ABS through primary market

Reuters





NEW YORK, Aug 9 (IFR) - A drop in Treasury yields helped securitisation issuers lower their overall cost of funding despite offering wider spreads last week, although the move in rates may put pressure on demand for short-dated bonds.

Issuers sold just over US$5.7bn of new ABS through Thursday last week, and as many as nine mandates are in the market as the pipeline grows for this week.

So far, issuers have been able to shrug off a volatile rates backdrop to keep deals moving through the primary market.

The notes offered a yield of 1.967% - a percentage point lower than the 2.966% the same tranche offered in its previous deal, a US$1bn transaction sold in March.

"If issuers were lined up to do a deal and then rates move, it makes sense to take advantage and do it - your all-in funding costs are going to be low even if spreads do widen," said one ABS analyst.

On Tuesday, other auto sector issuers such as Toyota, General Motors and Hyundai all priced ABS with spreads on senior tranches around 5bp-15bp wide of their previous deals, but between 64bp-85bp tighter on an all-in yield basis, according to IFR data.

"There's no shortage of cash at the front end of the market," said one securitisation investor. "We're seeing pretty substantial concessions on new issues compared with secondary levels and that is driving a lot of demand."

However, some in the market expect the move in Treasury yields, with the curve steepening at the short end, to put pressure on demand for senior, short-dated ABS tranches going forward.

The inversion of the curve increases the yield on shorter-dated products.

"If you're an ABS investor that's traditionally at the two to three-year end of the yield curve and you start seeing other alternatives yielding more, like three-month Libor, you might start questioning your dedication to that market," said a structured product portfolio manager.

Among this week's offerings are three sub-prime auto loan deals, from American Credit Acceptance, Flagship Credit Acceptance and Santander Consumer USA.

Two debut whole business securitisations, from Primrose Schools and Pet Supplies Plus, are also being readied, while online lender Funding Circle is set to launch a debut US small business loan ABS.