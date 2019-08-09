Issuers extend curves as yields tank

Reuters





By Priscila Azevedo Rocha and Eleanor Duncan

LONDON, Aug 9 (IFR) - European issuers and investors are rethinking their market approach in the face of the unprecedented level of negative-yielding bonds, according to bankers.

For many, this means they are looking at ultra-long euro maturities to overcome the side effects of the European Central Bank's policies.

The German issuer had previously opted for shorter tenors of up to 10 years.

"Given the lack of yield anywhere else, there has been demand for names that offer positive mid-swaps levels, especially considering where Germany is," said a syndicate lead on the deal.

The Friday before last, the entire German government bond yield curve turned negative for the first time.

And the rest of the eurozone sovereigns are going in the same direction: 62.84% of the outstanding mid-yields had submerged below zero by the end of July, compared with 38.17% at the end of December.

At the same time, the percentage of European investment-grade corporate bonds carrying a negative yield has virtually quadrupled to 42.9%, up from 10.91% in December, according to data from Tradeweb.

As a result, the short end of the curve has fallen out of fashion among investors over the last two or three weeks and the names that have opted to tap the markets during the summer lull have gone for the longer end.

"It has become a very tough part of the curve. All the focus is at the long end," said Ioannis Rallis, head of European SSA DCM at JP Morgan.

Apart from the benchmark deal from Schleswig-Holstein, SNCF Reseau printed a €100m August 2119 last week, solely arranged by HSBC. That century-long deal, which was off the issuer's EMTN programme, pays a 1.425% annual coupon.

"People are really looking at 15-year-plus now to get positive yield, additional spread pick-up and steepness. But not every investor can invest in the long end, because of their mandate or because they do not need long duration," Rallis said.

"Likewise, also a lot of issuers are restricted on how long they can issue. The question then is how we find a clearing price for sub-10-year securities," he said.

In the corporate investment-grade market, however, a syndicate banker said negative yields would not change anything for most investors.

"If it costs you 40bp or 50bp to hold cash but only negative 20bp to buy a corporate bond, then you are going to do that all day," he said.

MORE TO COME

Schleswig-Holstein, bankers say, is just the first of many issuers planning to extend down its benchmark curve. But success may require investors to further capitulate on their yield targets.

"With the bulk of outstanding investment-grade securities having transitioned into negative-yielding territory, the big question for investors is what they are going to do if they still have restrictions on buying negative-yielding securities," said a second syndicate banker.

"They would pretty much not be able to buy any euros in the high-grade space," he said.

For now, the approach seems to be working. Books for Schleswig-Holstein's deal closed in excess of €600m, which allowed leads DekaBank, Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank, LBBW and NatWest Markets to size it at €500m - in keeping with the issuer's previous outings.

The bonds priced at 4bp over mid-swaps, in line with guidance, and it is the only positive yield point on the issuer's curve. Its previous longest outstanding was a €500m 0.125% June 2029 that was bid on Tradeweb at 7.8bp through swaps ahead of the new issue pricing.

"People are thinking about where deposit rates are going in the short to medium term. But to issue seven, 10 or even longer deals won't be materially different," said the second syndicate banker.

DIVERSIFICATION

In the face of negative yields, bankers believe frequent issuers will look to diversify their funding plans by tapping into a different array of currencies.

"Issuers will use the many tools they have in their kits," said the second syndicate banker, with reference to KfW and EIB's diverse funding programmes.

Both, he said, have raised about 75% of their funding needs for the year using a combination of different tenors and currencies.

"For them, this is not an immediate problem, as they can access different markets and issue in different tenors," he said. "The bigger question is: what are they going to do next year?"

For JP Morgan's Rallis, the fact that most frequent issuers have completed the bulk of their funding programmes has left them feeling less pressure.

"There is going to be less anxiety amongst issuers, but I think they will have to adjust. The level of adjustment, however, will depend on what the first couple of transactions will tell us once the market reopens end of August. It is not clear yet, but I do not expect them to continue as before," he said.

"August is quiet. Everyone is waiting to see what is next for the ECB, if they will resume quantitative easing or not, keep the deposit rate. There are so many things that could or might not even happen. The good news is that now everyone is in the same negative boat," said the second syndicate banker.